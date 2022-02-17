Reward for finding Lina Khil up to $170,000 as search nears three months

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The reward for information on a missing San Antonio 3-year-old is now $170,000 as the search nears three months.
The Islamic Center of San Antonio announced Wednesday evening their reward is now $120,000. Bexar County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Lina Khil disappeared on December 20 from the playground in her apartment complex on the northwest side of the city.
The FBI has been assisting the San Antonio Police Department in their search and have been treating the case as a missing persons investigation rather than an abduction.
Law enforcement has checked the apartment complex and nearby greenways where she disappeared in addition to diving to search a nearby creek.
Lina is set to turn 4-years-old on Sunday.