Reward increased for tips in 36-year-old disappearance of Seguin woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced today the reward for tips in the 1985 disappearance of Kathleen Laura Attwood Ranft has been doubled.
Officials said the rewards for tips leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible has been raised to $6,000.
Ranft was 29-years-old when she was reported missing on April 5, 1985, after not showing up for her job at a local tire service in Seguin. Officials said her vehicle was later discovered at a local nightclub. Investigators determined that Ranft was likely murdered, but her body has not been found.
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation. The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation/Cold Case Program does a bi-monthly feature in an effort to generate new leads and bring attention to cold cases. Officials said that tips must be submitted to CrimeStoppers or Texas Rangers before the case is featured by the Texas Rangers in order to be eligible for a cash reward.
Tips can be submitted to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.