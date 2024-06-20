Reward offered for information leading to arrest in April shooting death of 25-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot and killed a man on the Northeast side this spring.

Police say 25-year-old Leontrey Thomas was in is car in a parking lot off Perrin Beitel April 5.

Someone shot at his car several times and Thomas died at the scene. Whoever shot him hasn’t been located.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

If you can help, call 210-224-7867.