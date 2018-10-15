Rey Feo has a lot of heart

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Is there a doctor in the house? If you’re at a Fiesta San Antonio event, there’s a good chance the answer is “yes.” A local cardiologist will be wearing the Rey Feo crown (with a red heart in the center) after raising $250,000 for scholarships.

“This is all about raising money for scholarships and promoting education and telling kids to go to college,” said Dr. Salvatore (Sal) Barbaro after the coronation Saturday night at the Witte Museum.

He was crowned by his father-in-law, former Rey Feo Johnny Gabriel. In addition to playing a prominent role during Fiesta next April, Barbaro will visit hospitals and schools.

“I’m going to tell these kids to put God first, family and then education,” he said.

Montana Kiolbassa, a junior at the University of Texas at Austin, raised thousands of dollars for scholarships to win the title of Reina de la Feria de las Flores, sponsored by LULAC Council #2.

“I love Fiesta, the celebration and everyone joining together and having a good time in San Antonio,” she said.

Kiolbassa will accompany El Rey Feo and his court at countless Fiesta events, including the Battle of Flowers Parade, the Fiesta Flambeau and the Texas Cavaliers River Parade.

La Reina Linda, Denise Smith-Schlaudt also was crowned at the gala Saturday night after raising $50,000 for scholarships.