KTSA KTSA Logo

RFK Jr. to stream his own “real debate” during Trump-Biden debate

By CBS News
June 26, 2024 2:11PM CDT
Share
RFK Jr. to stream his own “real debate” during Trump-Biden debate
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 15: Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on September 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The 69-year-old Democrat is challenging President Biden in a long shot bid in the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is planning to respond to the Trump-Biden debate Thursday night in real time, in what his campaign is calling “The Real Debate.”

CNN has excluded RFK Jr. from the debate, determining he doesn’t meet criteria including a polling threshold and appearance on a sufficient number of states’ ballots to win the presidency. Kennedy and his team argue that former President Donald Trump and President Biden aren’t yet on any ballots, since the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention haven’t yet taken place.

Kennedy’s campaign filed a complaint last month with the Federal Election Commission accusing CNN, Mr. Biden, Trump and their campaigns of violating federal election law.

“CNN is making prohibited corporate contributions to both campaigns and the Biden committee and the Trump committee have accepted these prohibited corporate contributions,” the complaint said.

The Kennedy campaign hasn’t given many details on how his solo debate will unfold but says it will be streamed on “X” and TheRealDebate.com from a studio in Los Angeles. Unlike the Trump-Biden debate, it will have a live audience. The Kennedy event will take place at 9 p.m. Thursday, the same time as the Trump-Biden debate.

Earlier this week, in a video posted to Twitter, one of Kennedy’s sons described his father’s debate plan, saying Kennedy would “have the other two candidates up there as well, saying what they say live, and then we’re gonna give my dad a chance to respond, live.”

Trump and Mr. Biden are debating in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN and streaming on CBSNews.com.

More about:
debate
Donald Trump
President Biden
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service: Flood Watch remains in effect for Southern areas of South-Central Texas, cancels watch for Bexar County
2

San Antonio Police Department releases body-cam video from May 19 officer involved shooting
3

BCSO: Man turns himself in, charged in fatal hit and run
4

National Weather Service: Heavy Rainfall Possible Wednesday into Thursday from Tropical Disturbance
5

Video from Texas DPS helicopter shows large group of illegal immigrants crossing Rio Grande in Maverick County