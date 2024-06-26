RFK Jr. to stream his own “real debate” during Trump-Biden debate

CNN has

Kennedy’s campaign filed a complaint last month with the Federal Election Commission accusing CNN, Mr. Biden, Trump and their campaigns of violating federal election law.

“CNN is making prohibited corporate contributions to both campaigns and the Biden committee and the Trump committee have accepted these prohibited corporate contributions,” the complaint said.

The Kennedy campaign hasn’t given many details on how his solo debate will unfold but says it will be streamed on “X” and TheRealDebate.com from a studio in Los Angeles. Unlike the Trump-Biden debate, it will have a live audience. The Kennedy event will take place at 9 p.m. Thursday, the same time as the Trump-Biden debate.

Earlier this week, in a video posted to Twitter, one of Kennedy’s sons described his father’s debate plan, saying Kennedy would “have the other two candidates up there as well, saying what they say live, and then we’re gonna give my dad a chance to respond, live.”

Trump and Mr. Biden are debating in Atlanta beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN and streaming on CBSNews.com.