Rice University ranked best college in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — One Texas university ranks among the best in the nation.

Rice University in Houston placed in a tie for 16th with Ivy League school Cornell University in the U.S. News & World Report 2019 National University Rankings.

The University of Texas at Austin was second-best in the state, ranking 49th overall.

Princeton University in New Jersey earned the top spot nationally, followed by Harvard University in Massachusetts, Columbia University in New York, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Chicago and Yale University.

Top Texas universities:

16. Rice University

49. University of Texas at Austin

59. Southern Methodist University

66. Texas A&M University (College Station)

78. Baylor University

80. Texas Christian University

129. University of Texas at Dallas

171. University of Houston

187. Texas Tech University

221. Dallas Baptist University

221. University of Texas at Arlington