Rice University ranked best college in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — One Texas university ranks among the best in the nation.
Rice University in Houston placed in a tie for 16th with Ivy League school Cornell University in the U.S. News & World Report 2019 National University Rankings.
The University of Texas at Austin was second-best in the state, ranking 49th overall.
Princeton University in New Jersey earned the top spot nationally, followed by Harvard University in Massachusetts, Columbia University in New York, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Chicago and Yale University.
16. Rice University
49. University of Texas at Austin
59. Southern Methodist University
66. Texas A&M University (College Station)
78. Baylor University
80. Texas Christian University
129. University of Texas at Dallas
171. University of Houston
187. Texas Tech University
221. Dallas Baptist University
221. University of Texas at Arlington