Rideshare driver shot at on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It was anything but a standard fare for a Lyft driver.
After dropping off a rideshare passenger at a Northeast side apartment complex at around midnight, someone started shooting at the driver’s car.
The vehicle was hit three times but the driver wasn’t hurt.
Police were called to a gas station at Loop 410 and Broadway where the driver stopped to call for help.
Investigators found two bullet holes in the rear bumper and the rear passenger side tire was shot out.
The driver couldn’t provide a description of the shooter and police are still investigating.