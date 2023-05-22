RIGHT ON CUE, NAACP Trashes DeSantis
May 22, 2023 3:19PM CDT
Source: YouTube
It’s a tradition, for Pete Buttigieg sake! Right before a major new Republican declares for president…
…Florida is the worst state in America for Black Americans!
So says Leon Russell of the NAACP.
You know what else used to be a tradition? The NAACP used to be an independent moral force, respected and feared by both parties, by pols from FDR and Ike to Kennedy and Nixon.
Now? It’s just a minor division of the Democratic Party, Inc.
Up next, we’ll be getting the “he’s worse than Hitler” stories.
Dontcha love tradition?
