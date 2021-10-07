      Weather Alert

RIP: Oregon’s Death Penalty

Lars Larson
Oct 7, 2021 @ 4:21pm

On today’s Radio Northwest Network (10/07/2021), we have an exclusive: citizens passed Oregon’s death penalty, not once but twice. It has been signed off on by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Oregon Supreme Court. Now, in violation of state law, Lame Duck Kate Brownshirt and her DOJ are driving a stake through the heart of a criminal penalty approved of by the voters (without a vote and without legislation). Lars speaks with Former DA Josh Marquis for more information.

 

