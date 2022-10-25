Rishi Sunak appointed prime minister of the United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak became prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday after meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. The 42-year-old former treasury chief is the country’s third premier in under two months, the youngest leader since 1812, and the first person of color to serve in the role. He is of Indian heritage and Hindu faith.

Sunak was selected by Conservative members of parliament to replace Liz Truss as leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on Monday, and therefore as prime minister. U.K. prime ministers are not chosen directly through general elections; they are typically the leaders of the parties that hold the most seats in parliament. Thus, the Conservative Party process of selecting a new leader, as it holds a majority in parliament, was also to determine who would serve as the new premier.

Sunak will immediately face an economic crisis in the U.K. that has seen the pound plummet in value and inflation and interest rates skyrocket. He was a vocal critic of the tax-cut-focused economic plan put in place under his predecessor just a few weeks ago, which sent shockwaves through international markets and eroded investors’ confidence in the U.K. Despite virtually all of that plan being scrapped shortly after it was announced, global confidence in Britain’s economic stability has yet to recover.

Sunak will need to appoint a cabinet and prepare for an upcoming government budget statement, scheduled for next Monday, which will lay out how he will fill a fiscal hole exacerbated by Truss’ economic plan and inflation.

