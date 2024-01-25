Rising crude oil prices and lower supply push gas prices higher

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The price of a barrel oil is on the rise and that is causing gas prices to rise in San Antonio and across Texas.

“More expensive crude oil is beginning to push retail gasoline prices higher, including here in Texas,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA Texas.

The price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Alamo City is $2.77 right now, and that is 33 cents less than last year’s price of $3.10 per gallon.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.76 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is 35 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.22 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.46 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.10, which is one cent more when compared to this day last week and 38 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Crude prices were boosted by an unexpectedly large decline in U.S. inventories as well as data showing a sharp drop in production last week due to winter weather. Market analysts with Oil Price Information Service note that conditions could favor even higher crude oil prices in the coming weeks. When breaking down the cost of a gallon of gas, crude oil accounts for 50 – 60 percent of what we pay at the pump.