Risk of Severe Storms Thursday Afternoon and Thursday Night

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is watching an approaching front that could bring severe storms to the region Thursday.

The prediction is for scattered showers and thunderstorms moving into the area Thursday afternoon and remaining through Thursday evening.

Some of the storms could contain large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain.

As of Tuesday morning, the chances of the storms reaching full potential are low but NWS will continue to monitor the situation. An update will be issued by 4 A.M. Wednesday.