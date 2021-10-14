River access in New Braunfels closed due to flooding

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Chief of Police in New Braunfels has announced the temporary closure of access to a couple of rivers.
The heavy rain that fell in the region is creating an increased flow of the Guadalupe and Comal Rivers. Along with the swift movement of water, there is also a lot of debris.
Effective immediately, access to both rivers within New Braunfels city limits is closed.
City officials will head out Friday to reevaluate river conditions and will determine when river recreation can continue.
Drivers in New Braunfels are urged to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” and to never drive around barricades.