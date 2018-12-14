Roaches, bird poop and bad food found at major Texas sports venues

SAN ANTONIO (Texas News Radio) — Sports fans may want to rethink getting that hot dog or a beer

ESPN’s Outside the Lines looked into the food inspection reports done on all of the athletic venues of the “Big 4” professional sports leagues across the country.

Of the 111 facilities evaluated, 73 had inspection rates as good or better than the surrounding community. Nine had worse rates, while the others did not have community rates to compare themselves to. Four venues did not have enough data to be evaluated, including Toyota Center in Houston.

In Texas, athletic venues were across the board.

On the good side was NRG Stadium — home of the Houston Texans — which had the 3rd fewest high-level violations of all of the venues on the list. Only 4 percent of food outlets had high-level violations in the inspections evaluated. Noted issues were alleged rat and roach infestations, a dirty break room and customers falling ill after eating certain foods.

Minute Maid Park — home of the Houston Astros — was second-best in Texas and 43rd best overall. Nearly 29 percent of the outlets at the stadium had high-level violations noted. Some of the issues noted included black slime being found in ice bins at two different vendors back in 2016, a roach was found stuck in tape used to mount a photo to a stand, and inspectors noticed workers with unkempt facial hair not wearing proper facial hair restraints.

AT&T Center — home of the San Antonio Spurs — was third-best in Texas and 56th best overall. More than 34 percent of the food and concession stands in the arena had high-level violations denoted. In March 2016, inspectors found tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and other items had a temperature of 54 degrees when they should have been held at 41 degrees or lower. Inspectors also found mold in an ice machine and debris in at the bar and in some sinks. In October 2016, inspectors found vegetables in containers that were not dated and the vegetables visually looked old.

AT&T Stadium — home of the Dallas Cowboys — was third-worst in Texas and 69th overall. Almost 47 percent of the food outlets in the stadium had high-level violations. Inspectors noted that a chef at a cheesesteak and margarita stand had sweat dripping from his face while working, suggesting that worker needed to take more breaks. Inspectors also found live roaches at one vendor and a sushi vendor was serving raw salmon that was too warm.

Globe Life Park in Arlington — home of the Texas Rangers — was second-worst in Texas and was 98th on the overall list. More than 71 percent of the food vendors had a high-level violation recorded. Some of the notes inspectors left on the stadium included spotting a live roach, bird poop spotted at one vendor and unclean drain lines leading one inspector to cite a “horrible odor.”

The worst venue in Texas — and third-worst overall — was the American Airlines Center, home of the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. The arena saw more than 83 percent of its vendors be noted for high-level violations. Some notes included seeing insects in a bar area, a contaminated ice machine the inspector suggested be cleaned and sanitized, and moldy strawberries being spotted in a kitchen.

The best-performing venue in the country was Oracle Arena in Oakland. The worst performing was Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The four stadiums not to be included due to limited data were the Toyota Center in Houston, Capital One Arena in Washington, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Bell Centre in Montreal.

Texas stadium rankings

3. NRG Stadium — Houston

43. Minute Maid Park — Houston

56. AT&T Center — San Antonio

69. AT&T Stadium — Arlington

98. Globe Life Park in Arlington

105. American Airlines Center — Dallas

NR. Toyota Center — Houston