Road work to shut down Interstate 35 in Cibolo this week

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Road work will shut down the main lanes of Interstate 35 in Cibolo this week.

The City of Cibolo says TxDOT contractors will be installing beams for the FM 1103 overpass and turnaround lanes over the interstate.

The southbound lanes will be closed Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes will be closed Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

The frontage roads will be open both nights, though it is best to avoid Interstate 35 during those hours and use an alternate route.