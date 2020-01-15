      Weather Alert

Roadwork could cause traffic snarls near The Rim

Elizabeth Ruiz
Jan 15, 2020 @ 7:54am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Expect some traffic snarls near The Rim Shopping Center for the next few weeks.

Starting today, crews will be working on improvements to the pavement on La Cantera Parkway between the IH 10 access road and Vance Jackson. That’s just within The Rim property.
San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements crews are replacing the pavers and the work will continue through February 15.

All businesses at The Rim will be accessible, including the movie theatre.

TAGS
Construction La Cantera Parkway Roadwork The Rim Vance Jackson
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP