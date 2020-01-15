Roadwork could cause traffic snarls near The Rim
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Expect some traffic snarls near The Rim Shopping Center for the next few weeks.
Starting today, crews will be working on improvements to the pavement on La Cantera Parkway between the IH 10 access road and Vance Jackson. That’s just within The Rim property.
San Antonio’s Transportation and Capital Improvements crews are replacing the pavers and the work will continue through February 15.
All businesses at The Rim will be accessible, including the movie theatre.