Roadwork to shut down stretch of Interstate 410 this weekend
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A full closure of Interstate 410 is coming this weekend.
TxDOT said all of the mainlanes of Interstate 410 from Marbach Road to Military Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as part of the flyover ramp construction in the area.
Additionally, the eastbound State Highway 151 frontage road from Interstate 410 to Ingram Road will also be closed for the work.
Drivers on Interstate 410 will be forced onto the frontage road in this zone, which is expected to create heavy delays.
This phase — phase one — of the Interstate 410 Southwest project is expected to be completed by Summer 2022.