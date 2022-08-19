Robbery attempt in San Antonio parking lot ends with one dead

Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man has been gunned down during a robbery attempt in a Northwest side parking lot.

It happened at around 3:30 A.M Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road.

Police were told by the shooter that he was walking to his apartment when three men in a Prius began circling him. They got out of the car, showed they were armed and told the man to hand over his belongings.

Instead, he pulled a gun of his own and shot one the men in the neck.

The other two jumped back in the car and sped away while their accomplice was rushed to University Hospital. He died soon after arriving.

Police say they haven’t charged the man with anything and they will continue their investigation.