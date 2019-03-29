Robbery suspect is shot and killed by San Antonio police officer after high speed chase ends in Guadalupe Co.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot and killed after a high-speed chase from San Antonio to Guadalupe County.

Police Chief William McManus says it started around 10 last night when officers tried to pull over a robbery suspect in a stolen car in the city’s South Side. The man sped away, leading officers on a chase that went over 100 miles an hour on IH 10 into Guadalupe County with DPS troopers and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies joining the pursuit.

DPS punctured the car’s tires and the chase ended when the driver crashed into a law enforcement vehicle near Seguin.

McManus says DPS officers tased the man twice, but he pulled the prongs out and reached for a handgun. That’s when a San Antonio police officer shot him in the chest. The driver died shortly after arrival at a nearby hospital.