Rock and Roll hall of Fame 2021 nominees include 7 female acts
Rock star Tina Turner smiling. (1984)(AP Photo)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A diverse group of nominees has been named for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Included in the list of 16 nominees, 7 female acts.
They are The Go-Go’s, Kate Bush, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, Carole King, Dionne Warwick and Tina Turner.
Blige, The Go-Go’s and Warwick are first time nominees.
Carole King was inducted as a songwriter/non-performer with her late ex-husband Gerry Goffin in 1990. Tina Turner was also previously inducted as a duo with her late ex-husband Ike Turner in 1991.
Rap music is represented by nominees LL Cool J and Jay-Z.
The rest of the nominees Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden, Devo, Todd Rundgren, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Fela Kuti.
The Class of 2021 inductees will be announced in May.