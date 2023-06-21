Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper coming to San Antonio’s Tobin Center in August

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Get ready for lots of fake blood and boa constrictors as one of rock and roll’s most influential performers returns to San Antonio this summer.

Alice Cooper brings his “Too Close For Comfort” tour to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, August 22.

Cooper, who first came onto the music scene in the late 1960’s, has continued to tour regularly with his often dark and horror theme stage shows, complete with guillotines and electric chairs.

Along with that, there is the music with classic songs like “I’m 18”, “School’s Out” and “No More Mr. Nice Guy”.

Tickets for Alice Cooper go on sale this Friday, June 23 at the Tobin Center website.