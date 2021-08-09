      Weather Alert

Rock and Roll hitmakers “Foreigner” coming to San Antonio April, 2022

Don Morgan
Aug 9, 2021 @ 10:32am
Ronald Reagan High School Soundsations perform with Foreigner/Photo by Dianna Tuttle White

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You won’t have to travel a “Long, Long Way From Home” to get “Hot Blooded” with these “Juke Box Heroes”

The band Foreigner is coming back to San Antonio in 2022.

With record sales exceeding 80 million, Foreigner has been a constant presence on the radio and on the road since debuting in 1976.

Some of their biggest hits continue to rack up a lot of airplay, online streams and sales. 1976’s “Feels Like The First Time”, 1978’s “Double Vision”, 1981’s “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and the band’s number 1 “I Want To Know What Love Is” from 1984 are just some of the dozens of classic hits from Foreigner’s catalog that will have fans singing along.

Foreigner will play at the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday, April 19, Tickets go on sale soon at tobincenter.org.

