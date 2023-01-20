Rock legend David Crosby dies at 81

UNDATED (AP) – David Crosby has died at the age of 81, according to The New York Times and other media outlets. Crosby was a member of The Byrds and co-wrote the song “Eight Miles High.” The band forced him out. That’s when he met up with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to form Crosby, Stills and Nash. Sometimes Neil Young was part of the group. Their hits included “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” “Our House,” “Teach Your Children” and “Woodstock.” “Wooden Ships” might be one of the better-known songs Crosby wrote. He said in a 2014 AP interview he realized he just gravitated toward weird stuff and he accepted that he’d never have hits.

While a cause of death has not been revealed for David Crosby, he did make it to 81 years old. He had survived diabetes, hepatitis C, heart surgery, a liver transplant and decades of drug abuse. Crosby said in a 2014 AP interview he was one of the luckiest people he ever met. When asked if he was invincible, Crosby replied, “I’m about as invincible as a pillar of Jello.”