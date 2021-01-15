      Weather Alert

Rockets blast off without Harden

Associated Press
Jan 15, 2021 @ 5:26am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Christian Wood had 27 points and 15 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-105 in their first game since trading away franchise cornerstone James Harden.

Sterling Brown, who took Harden’s spot in the starting lineup, had 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson had a career-high 29 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 16 points while tying a career-high with four 3-pointers.

Houston staged a 15-2 run to lead 105-101 with 1:46 left.

