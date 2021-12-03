      Weather Alert

Roe v. Wade On The Chopping Block?

Lars Larson
Dec 3, 2021 @ 3:30pm

Supreme Court Justices seem inclined to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week limit on abortion, which liberals say violates every woman’s right to kill her unborn child for any reason. Take a listen below, Lars covers that with Richard Epstein, a Professor of Law at New York University Law School, and a senior lecturer at the University of Chicago.

The post Roe v. Wade On The Chopping Block? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Lawsuit Over An Employees Hurt Feelings?
Nearly Everyone Is Working, But Kate Doesn’t Want Them To Have To Pay Their Bills
Omicron Mu Gamma, Joe Biden Is A Panic Inducing Moron
Baltimore Ravens linebacker struck in the leg by stray bullet
Something Worse Than Racism
Connect With Us Listen To Us On