Roe v. Wade On The Chopping Block?

Supreme Court Justices seem inclined to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week limit on abortion, which liberals say violates every woman’s right to kill her unborn child for any reason. Take a listen below, Lars covers that with Richard Epstein, a Professor of Law at New York University Law School, and a senior lecturer at the University of Chicago.
