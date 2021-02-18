Rolling blackouts suspended, but thousands remain in the dark
Snow at the Alamo Feb. 15, 2021/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Rolling blackouts have been suspended, for now.
CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams said the number of power outages was reduced from about 200,000 on Wednesday to 10,000 Thursday morning. At 3:30 pm , nearly 7,000 San Antonio area residents were in the dark with no heat, and it could take days to make the necessary repairs.
“These could be customers who have been out for a long time. What’s happened is, some of the equipment has failed, fuses have blown, so we have to get people physically to homes and neighborhoods,” said Gold-Williams.
She says the workers are facing challenges in these adverse weather conditions.
“We had a few of our crews over the last couple of days stranded trying to get to customers,” said Gold-Williams. “Some crews slept in their vehicles, some crews couldn’t get out of the service center.”
She says for now, the energy supply exceeds the demand, but if conditions worsen, ERCOT could impose more rolling power outages.