Rolling power outages affect SAWS pumping stations
SAN ANTONIO ( KTSA News) – The winter wonderland of snow has turned into a nightmare for families in the San Antonio area. In addition to record-breaking low temperatures and rolling power outages, many area residents have no water.
The San Antonio Water System reports a high number of calls from customers with no running water, and most are due to frozen pipes within the residence.
In addition, those rolling blackouts are affecting some of SAWS’ pumping stations and how quickly they refill. SAWS is troubleshooting those situations, but in the meantime, some customers may experience low water pressure.
SAWS is offering the following tips on how to avoid frozen water pipes in your home or business.
Check multiple faucets around the home. Are they all off or is it just one?
Leave cabinet doors open under the kitchen and bathroom sinks to allow warmer room air to circulate over the pipes.
If there are rooms without heating ducts, leave doors open to allow ambient heat in. Especially if the room is on the north side of the house.
Allow faucets to drip in various areas of the home to keep water in the pipes moving.
And even once warmer weather has returned, it’s important to check plumbing in areas that might have frozen. Broken or cracked pipes can produce lasting – and expensive – water damage.
To report a SAWS water interruption, call 210-704-SAWS.
SAWS is extending the closure of Las Palmas and Comerica Bank payment centers through noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The call center remains open at 210-704-7297.