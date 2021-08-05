Rolling Stones Drummer Pulls Out Of Tour

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts will likely miss the band’s upcoming U.S. tour.
A rep for the musician says he underwent a medical procedure – which wasn’t specified – and it was “completely successful.”
But the statement also says Watts needs time to recuperate.
The Stones are to resume their “No Filter” stadium tour Sept. 26 in St. Louis. Watts is 80.
And if he can’t make it for the tour, he will be replaced by understudy Steve Jordan, who has played with Keith Richards for years.