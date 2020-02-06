Rolling Stones return to Texas this spring
Cropped Photo: Jim Pietryga / CC BY-SA 3.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA NEWS) — 56 years after their first U.S tour, the Rolling Stones are coming back again.
Guitarist Keith Richards announced that the band is returning for another round in the States.
He says it’s the continuation of last year’s “No Filter” tour. The Stones have added 10 more dates, including some cities they haven’t played in for more than a decade.
The tour which kicks off in San Diego on May 8th includes a couple of dates in Texas.
On May 24th, they’ll be at Circuit of the America’s in Austin. Then on the 29th, the perform in Dallas.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday, February 14th.
Here’s the complete schedule:
May 8th – San Diego, CA @ SDCCU Stadium
May 12th – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
May 16th – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20th – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
May 24th – Austin, TX @ Circuit of The Americas
May 29th – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6th – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field
June 10th – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
June 14th – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium
June 19th – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
July 1st – Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
July 5th – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 9th – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium