Rolling Stones threaten Trump campaign with legal action
LONDON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s campaign team has not responded to The Rolling Stones’ threat to sue for using the band’s songs at Trump’s campaign rallies, despite cease-and-desist directives.
The Stones say their legal team is working with music rights group BMI to stop Trump’s campaign from using their music.
Trump’s recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, closed with the Stones song “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” which has been played at other Trump events.
BMI has informed the Trump campaign that playing a Stones song at any future event will be in breach of its licensing agreement.
BMI says while it oversees more than 15 million songs that can be played at political events, it allows acts to opt out and the Stones did.