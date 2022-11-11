Rollover crash kills man on Loop 410 on southwest side
November 11, 2022 11:25AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a rollover crash that killed a man Friday morning.
Investigators say the 22-year-old driver of a GMC Denali was found unconscious on the ground on Loop 410 near Palo Alto College around 5 a.m. The crash happened when the SUV hit a Ford Mustang from behind while heading westbound.
Police say the impact caused the Denali to rollover, killing the driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT-TV reports no names are being released at this time.
The westbound lanes near the scene of the crash are now open.