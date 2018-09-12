RON NIRENBERG lists all the things the new budget plans to address By Kareem Dahab | Sep 12, 2018 @ 10:57 AM KTSA radio host Trey Ware speaks with Mayor Ron Nirenberg about the budget that has been sculpted by city council and what it will include to benefit San Antonio. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Mayor Ron NirenbergRon Nirenbergtrey ware SHARE RELATED CONTENT GEORGE KOURONIS is a storm chaser waiting for Florence in N. Carolina (Audio) It’s sunny in the Carolinas now, but Hurricane Florence is a day away (Audio) A Big Wake-Up Call The KTSA studio remembers reporting on 9/11, with BRENT BOLLER (Audio) New York City then, and New York City now– 17 years after 9/11 (Audio) Can Trump legally investigate the writer of New York Times op-ed piece? (Audio)