Roofing company owner charged with sexual assault

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 22, 2020 @ 11:46am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested 67-year-old Kenneth Wayne Cloud on a charge of sexual assault.

A 30-year-old woman told police that she went to Cloud’s business to apply for a job interview that was posted online. She says when she showed up at the roofing company April 20, Cloud offered to give her a massage and later sexually assaulted her. 

Police  believe there could be more victims, and investigators are encouraging them to contact the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.

 

