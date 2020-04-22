Roofing company owner charged with sexual assault
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police have arrested 67-year-old Kenneth Wayne Cloud on a charge of sexual assault.
A 30-year-old woman told police that she went to Cloud’s business to apply for a job interview that was posted online. She says when she showed up at the roofing company April 20, Cloud offered to give her a massage and later sexually assaulted her.
Police believe there could be more victims, and investigators are encouraging them to contact the Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.