Rosie Castro, mother of Julian and Joaquin, lone finalist to temporarily fill District 7 San Antonio City Council seat

By Don Morgan
March 2, 2023 10:24AM CST
KTSA NEWS/KATY BARBER - San Antonio City Hall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — When San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced she was stepping down from her seat in order to spend more time with her family, the search began for someone to fill her position for the rest of her term.

Four people applied and after City Council conducted interviews, council members narrowed it down to one lone finalist.

Rosie Castro, the mother of former Mayor Julian Castro and Congressman Joaquin Castro, will likely be the new, temporary District 7 Council representative.

She will sit through another round of interviews Thursday morning before a final decision is made.

If she is selected, Castro will fill the District 7 seat until the election in May 6. Castro says she will not run to fill the seat permanently.

