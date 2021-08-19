      Weather Alert

“Round 2” — Another baby on the way for Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

ABC News
Aug 19, 2021 @ 4:41pm
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Big-screen tough guy Jason Statham and his actress fiancée Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are apparently expecting their second child. “Taaa daahhh !! #Round 2,” Rosie wrote on Instagram today, along with some cute emoijis, and photos of her showing off her tiny baby bump in various outfits.

Wrath of Man star Statham, 54, and Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Huntington-Whiteley also have a 4-year-old son, Jack Oscar.

The celebrity couple reportedly met in 2010, and in 2016 they made a red-carpet splash at the Golden Globes, announcing they’d gotten engaged.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Joe Biden Can’t Be Bothered With Saving American Lives, He’s On Vacay
Drugs and guns found in car after high speed chase ends in crash
Seguin born Singer/Songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
Austin predicted to become least affordable housing market outside of California by year's end
Austin-based Netflix reality show "Roaring Twenties" is now casting
Connect With Us Listen To Us On