Round Rock pastor pleads guilty to child pornography charge

By Christian Blood
June 29, 2023 5:55PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Georgetown man is pleading guilty to an enhanced charge of possession of child pornography.

David Lloyd Walther, 57, pleaded guilty in federal court in Austin Tuesday and he now faces a maximum 20 years in prison. He will also have to pay a fine of $250,000.

Court documents show Walther, the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock, searched, downloaded and distributed child porn using BitTorrent. Investigators say Walther’s home and car were searched in November 2022, and the probe turned up two computer hard drives containing more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sex abuse material, some of which included prepubescent minors.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas and Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich, Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division made the announcement.

The FBI San Antonio Division’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, with invaluable assistance from the Round Rock Police Department, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Devlin is prosecuting the case.

