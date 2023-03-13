Rush of hundreds of migrants forces temporary closure of Paso Del Norte International Bridge in El Paso

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Paso Del Norte International Bridge in El Paso is reopened after a rush of nearly 1,000 migrants forced officials to close it down Sunday afternoon.

It all started at around 1:30 P.M. when the migrants, most of whom are from Venezuela, heard that the border was open for express asylum.

That’s when several barriers were set up and a riot control team was called in.

What followed next was an intense standoff that lasted several hours.

According to reports from the scene, many of the migrants backed off and returned to Mexico, and by 6:30 the bridge reopened.

The Stanton Bridge and the Bridge of the Americas were also blocked off as a precaution but there were no reports of any issues there.

Officials don’t know if any of the migrants managed to get into the U.S. during the standoff.

Mass mob of over a thousand foreign nationals rush CBP officers in El Paso trying to cross Southern border into America. This is invasion. pic.twitter.com/orqVuRcFBd — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 12, 2023



