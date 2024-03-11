Russell Wilson signing one-year deal with Steelers, reports say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Russell Wilson is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Steelers this week, according to numerous reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially broke the news late Sunday night that Wilson will sign a team-friendly, one-year deal once his release from the Broncos becomes official at the start of the NFL’s league year.

The 35-year-old veteran is expected to compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting quarterback job, according to Gerry Dulac with the Post-Gazette.

Schefter reported that Wilson met with Head Coach Mike Tomlin and new Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith for over six hours on Saturday.

Wilson shared a post on social media saying ‘Year 13. Grateful’ and tagged the Steelers with a video of the infamous ‘Renegade’ playing and highlights from Acrisure Stadium.

Earlier this month, the Broncos announced they would be releasing Wilson after two seasons.

According to the Associated Press, Wilson is expected to sign for the veteran’s minimum salary of $1.21 million per year while the Broncos pay the remainder of his $39 million salary.

Wilson will be eligible to sign with the Steelers when the NFL’s league year officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Russell Wilson’s career path

The nine-time Pro Bowler has had an up-and-down career after being selected by the Seahawks in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2012 out of Wisconsin.

In just his second season, Wilson helped lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl win over the Denver Broncos.

Over the next eight years, Wilson was a key franchise player for the Seahawks, leading Seattle to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

In early 2022, Wilson was dealt to Denver in a trade that was followed by a massive contract signing worth $245 million.

After just two seasons in Denver and an 11-9 record as a starter there, the Broncos announced Wilson would be released, making him a free agent while still receiving his salary he was due that was guaranteed.