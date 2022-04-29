      Weather Alert

Russia says it struck defense factory in Kyiv

Associated Press
Apr 29, 2022 @ 5:27am

Russia says it “destroyed production buildings” at a defense factory in Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that Russia used “high-precision, long-range weaponry” to hit the Artem factory in the Ukrainian capital.

Konashenkov appeared to be referring to strikes on Kyiv that took place on Thursday evening, shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said cruise missiles were used in the attack and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and four hospitalized when a residential building was hit.

Konashenkov also said Russia had destroyed a missile launch site that Ukraine had used to strike the Russia-held Ukrainian city of Kherson.

 

