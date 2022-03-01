Russia Threatens America’s Vulnerable Power Grid

Russia isn’t just trying to control Ukraine’s economy, it’s also trying to overwhelm the country’s power grid, in efforts to control its own electricity. The United States is reportedly monitoring our own grid after DHS warnings about threats to our power. Should Americans be concerned Russia will strike against our electric grid if we support Ukraine? For more information, Lars speaks with Retired Command Sargent Major Mike Mabee, who is the author of, “The Civil Defense Book” and a leading member of the bipartisan group the Secure the Grid Coalition.
