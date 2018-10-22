Russia To Take Measures To Restore Military Balance After US Pullout From INF

The Kremlin has warned that U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from an arms control treaty will force Russia to take measures to ensure its own security.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that in place of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), Washington would start directly developing the systems banned under the treaty.

“If this system is developed, steps from other countries, and in this case of Russia, on restoring balance in this sphere are needed,” Peskov noted.

Trump on Saturday announced his decision to pull the U.S. out of the decades-old agreement that bans the use of land-based, mid-range missiles by the two superpowers saying that Russia violated it.

The landmark agreement, which was signed in 1987 by the then U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev, forced both countries to eliminate ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between approximately 300 and 3400 miles. It offered a blanket of protection to the United States’ European allies and marked a watershed agreement between two nations at the center of the arms race during the Cold War.

Dismissing Trump’s allegation, the Kremlin spokesman stressed that the U.S. is in violation of the treaty, while Russia remains committed to it.

Russia has provided evidence at various levels that Washington eroded the basis and key provisions of the treaty by “installing anti-missiles, which can be both interceptors and also short and medium-range missiles, using combat drones, which are de facto nothing else than short and medium-range missiles,” Peskov told reporters.