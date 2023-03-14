KTSA KTSA Logo

Russian jet collides with American drone over Black Sea, U.S. says

By CBS News
March 14, 2023 1:04PM CDT
Share
Russian jet collides with American drone over Black Sea, U.S. says
MQ-9 Reaper low flyover

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, the U.S. military’s European Command said. U.S. forces brought down the drone in international waters, European Command said.

“Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9,” said U.S. Air Force General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa.

“In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash,” Hecker said.

Russian intercepts in the area are common, but this one “is noteworthy because of how unsafe and unprofessional it was, indeed reckless that it was,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told journalists.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

More about:
MQ-9 Reaper
Su-27

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio police arrest capital murder suspect
2

Residents who witnessed deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side reportedly receiving death threats
3

One injured when men kicked out of San Antonio bar return with guns and get into shootout with security guard
4

11-year-old boy finds gun, accidentally shoots himself in the head
5

Police search for missing 14 year old last seen at Family Dollar in Converse