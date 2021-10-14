RV swept away when water from swollen Guadalupe River floods resort in New Braunfels

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries have been reported after flood waters take over a New Braunfels RV park.
The River Ranch RV Resort sits along the banks of the Guadalupe River near Highway 46 and IH-35.
Residents were awaken by the sounds of alarms alerting them that water was making its way through the park.
The water actually lifted one of the RV’s and carried it downstream. The owners had evacuated but their RV and everything inside is a total loss.
Several other RV’s were pulled from the area before they could be swept away.