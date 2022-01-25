      Weather Alert

S. Korean officials say North Korea tested cruise missiles

Associated Press
Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:18am
People watch a TV showing file images of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The Korean letters read: "North Korea fired two cruise missiles." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean military officials say North Korea test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month. North Korea has been increasing its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the Biden administration over stalled nuclear diplomacy. One official said intelligence officials were analyzing the launches. Another said they were made from inland North Korea. North Korea previously issued a veiled threat to resume the testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the American homeland, which leader Kim Jong Un suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the United States.

 

