SA Water System launches website for promoting emergency preparedness

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It has been said that the best way to get through an emergency is to prepare for it in advance, which is the objective behind a new effort from the San Antonio Water System.

A website has been launched that works as a 24/7 digital toolkit that offers step-by-step videos and info-graphics that can help you navigate a number of water-related emergencies.

Boil notices, water outages, freezing weather and other issues are covered, and there is also an additional category surrounding less-than common water issues that could arise.

