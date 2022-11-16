SAFC players celebrate USL championship with leap into San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A championship celebration along the River Walk is nothing new for San Antonio, but soccer players added a twist to that tradition Tuesday night.

San Antonio FC players jumped into the river during Tuesday nights victory parade, never mind the fact it is illegal to swim along the River Walk and temperatures were in the low 50s.

SAFC was celebrating the club’s first title after Sunday night’s 3-1 victory over Louisville City FC.

KSAT TV reports SAFC became the first club to win the USL Championship while also having the best regular season record.

There is no word on whether or not SAFC players will be cited or fined for jumping into the river.