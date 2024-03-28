SAFD: 1 dead in house fire on South Side

Motion panned view of a fire truck racing with sirens blaring to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Arson and homicide investigators are looking over the remains of a house fire that led to the discovery of a body.

A call came in around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday from residents living at a trailer park. The San Antonio Fire Department responded and crews were met by flames coming out of a metal building.

KSAT 12 reports a man living in the home used a wheelchair, and his body was found inside after the fire was knocked down.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire, and also to rule out foul play.

The victim is not yet identified, but he was described as a man in his 60s.

The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Commercial Avenue.

SAFD said the man in his 60s was the only one in the home.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.