SAFD: 4 dead after house fire on Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating a house fire on the Southeast Side that has left four people dead.

The people found inside the home might be family members, according to SAFD.

A call came in around 10:45 a.m. and crews rushed to the 4400 block of Wrangler Run.

Investigators thought the house may have caught fire because of a car burning in the garage, but it is now believed the house caught fire.

The people have not been identified, and an arson investigator is now working the seen.

According to KSAT-12, one witness tells police they heard an explosion before flames broke out.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.