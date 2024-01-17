SAFD: Apartment fire displaces residents on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged several units of an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Crews were called to The Sage at 1955 apartments around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters were met by flames and smoke coming from the second and third floors of the complex.

All people were evacuated before the fire was knocked down, and no injuries were reported.

According to SAFD, around half of the units were damaged, but financial estimate was given.

A number of residents are making plans to move elsewhere for the time being.