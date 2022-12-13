SAFD: Deadly explosion on southeast side happened in underground home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Fire Department is releasing details on a powerful explosion that killed four people at a site on the southeast side Friday night.

At a media briefing Tuesday, SAFD command staff said the explosion took place in a home that had been built about 12 feet underground. The home was built below K-Bar, a construction company located in the 9700 block of South Presa Street.

There is no word on whether or not the explosion was a criminal act, and SAFD says a propane tank connected to the home was being looked at as a possible cause.

Officials say the explosion was surprisingly powerful, charring trees nearby on the 75-acre property.

KSAT-TV reports the medical examiner’s office is releasing the names of two of the four people killed in the explosion: Roger Huron Jr., 36, and Ashley Autobe, 28. The names of a 61 year-old man and a 57-year-old woman are being withheld for the time being.

Several dogs were rescued from the property and returned to their owners.

SAFD says the investigation was made more difficult over the weekend due to the rain.